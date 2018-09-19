‘Black Clover’ Season 2 Reveals Dark Poster

Black Clover‘s anime adaptation has officially confirmed it will continue beyond its scheduled 51 episode first season starting in October, and the series is bringing in its new era with a tantalizing first visual.

Released as part of a trailer announcing Studio Pierrot’s continuation coming to Crunchyroll, the new visual features an Asta with a strange new transformation.

The ongoing Seabed Temple arc is closing out the series‘ first 51 episodes, and the climax of the final battle is drawing nearer as Asta, Finral, and Vanessa make their last stand against the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Vetto. The interesting thing about this mysterious form, however, is that it’s tease here also teases something interesting about the length of the episode extension.

Without giving too much away, this form (officially dubbed “Black Asta”) is a sudden transformation that occurs in the following arc. This implies that the episode extension will at least encompass the sixth arc of the series, Witches’ Forest. Whether or not this extension is a “season” long new episode order, fans can rest easy knowing that there’s at least another arc’s worth of anime on the way.

Fans should note also that the first thread of the Witches’ Forest arc has been revealed as Vanessa mentions her past living in the forest in the latest episode. Under the watchful and intense eyes of the Witches’ Queen, Vanessa was being kept in a birdcage her entire youth before becoming a member of the Black Bulls.

So don’t worry Black Clover fans! This cool new form for Asta will soon make its debut, and it’s definitely going to be worth the wait when it finally arrives.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.