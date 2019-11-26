Black Clover Reveals New Asta Attacks

Black Clover‘s Spade Kingdom arc has gotten off to a surprising start as Asta and a few select other Magic Knights have undergone training for six months in order to strengthen the Clover Kingdom as much as they can so they can join the Heart Kingdom in a huge battle against the invading Spade Kingdom. This timeskip resulted in a much different look for Asta than before, and teased that in that time his strength had grown exponentially. And the latest chapter of the series shows some of the results of that training.

Chapter 230 of the series sees Asta take on a few knights of the Spade Kingdom, and during that time Asta shows off how much he has grown with several new attacks utilizing all three of his swords that he has gained a new mastery of.

Chapter 230 reveals that Asta can now call upon each of his swords out of his grimmoire rather than have him pull them out manually. This includes the Demon Dweller, and rather than store magic energy and fire it back like before, Asta instead uses the “Black Slash” which shoots out waves of his black demonic energy instead.

He follows this by calling out his Demon Destroyer sword, which he uses to cancel out a poison spell one of the enemies tries to use on him. Finally, Asta churns far more demonic energy than seen before into his Demon Slayer sword and grows it to a massive size. He then cuts entirely through a massive spell coming his way. Not only did these attacks manage to take out a group of powerful enemies with ease, this shows how much Asta has grown to control his demonic power in the six months time. What was once random is now in the palm of his hands.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.