‘Black Clover’ Shares Designs, Casting For Sylph

Fans of the Black Clover anime have been wondering what Asta and Yuno would achieve by reaching the treasure room in the Dungeon Exploration arc, and while Asta’s power has been revealed as a second magic nullifying blade, Yuno’s was only hinted at.

But fans of the manga series know that when Yuno opens the scroll in the dungeon’s treasure room, he receives Sylph, who’s anime look and voice actor was recently revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover TV anime’s Sylph will be voiced by Aya Uchida. Thanks @Spy_0taku https://t.co/rN0ogtNSKv pic.twitter.com/OKqiK2m3s1 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) February 9, 2018

When Yuno opened a scroll in the previous episode, a speck of light floats around and his grimoire glows a bright light. In the manga, this power was revealed to a tiny yet powerful girl with insect wings. She yawns and blows away Mars with a single breath. But while she appears to be powerful, it’s not like Yuno can summon her on his own as this spirit indeed as a mind of her own and chooses when to appear.

Later in the series her name is revealed to by Sylph, a wind spirit that’s chosen Yuno to bond with. The mysterious and power of this character are still being explored in the manga to this day. But in the anime series, she’ll be voiced by Aya Uchida, who is known for voicing Minami Kotori in Love Live! and Komaru Naegi in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.