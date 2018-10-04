‘Bleach’ Gets Perfect Live-Action Opening In New Video

Bleach has conquered the world of live-action, and fans can’t help but want more. The supernatural series has been a favorite for some time, and netizens were thrilled when Warner Bros. Japan stepped out with a live-action adaptation. And, thanks to one fan, the new film is tracking back to its anime roots.

Over on Youtube, a channel known as Mytholo Geek gave fans a gift they didn’t know they needed. The page took the live-action Bleach film and edited down an opening from the feature.

So, if you are ready to rock out to ORANGE RANGE, then this edit is for you.

As you can see above, the clip blends together clips from the Bleach live-action film with clever, anime-friendly edits. The reel is overlaid with “Asterisk” by ORANGE RANGE, and fans of Bleach will recognize the tune immediately. After all, it stands as the first-ever theme song used for the anime way back when.

So far, there is no word on whether the movie will get a sequel, but it seems fans are hopeful. Not only did the live-action adaptation get positive reviews from critics, but director Shinsuke Sato said he had an idea for a sequel should it get ordered.

“Regarding a sequel, my producer and I definitely do want to make a sequel. I think there are many parts about the Bleach world that aren’t represented in this film. However, this film is a Japanese film after all. So much of this depends on its box office success, and that’s still unclear since it just came out,” he told ComicBook in a recent interview.

“In this film, you don’t get to see Soul Society, so everything that happens in this movie is set in the real world. The Soul Society part doesn’t appear, so that’s something that I would like to explore.”

So, what do you thnk of this live-action reimagining?

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.