‘Bleach’ Reveals First-Look At Urahara, Isshin, And More

It looks like Bleach is about to shake up the spirit world and anime fandom in a single go. In a couple months, the franchise will make a return when its first live-action venture hits theaters, and the film just shared a first-look at some very important characters.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Bleach has revealed how three major characters from the anime will appear. Character visuals for Isshin Kurosaki, Masaki Kurosaki, and Kisuke Urahara have gone live, and fans are buzzing about their authentic looks.

As you can see below, Masaki is seen holding her umbrella which the anime introduced. With her hair down, Ichigo's mother can be seen staring out on a rainy day, and fans know exactly how this angsty scene plays out.

As for Isshin, the character looks surprisingly serious in this visual. With his hair pushed back, Kurosaki's dad may be smaller in real-life, but his expressive eyebrows are on-point.

When it comes to Urahara, you cannot miss him thanks to his iconic hat. The green-and-white headgear is impossible to mistake, and Urahara sees the look through by holding his fan and donning his usual robes.

The announcement made sure to reveal which stars will be playing the Bleach roles. Masami Nagasawa will play Masaki, Yosuke Eguchi will play Isshin, and Seiichi Tanabe will play Urahara. So far, fans have not seen these characters in a trailer, but that may change soon. After all, a recent report suggests a new Bleach trailer is set to drop "soon" to hype fans for its July 2018 premiere.

The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan and has released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the "Substitute Shinigami" arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo's Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper - one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife - and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

How are you feeling about this live-action adaptation so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!