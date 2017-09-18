‘Bleach’ Creator Reveals Ichigo’s Biggest Strength (And Weakness)

Bleach’s manga ended last year and the anime was canceled in 2012, however, there are still a number of fans wanting to know the answers to some key questions. With that said, one of the questions that have been on many Bleach‘s fans minds and that is his weaknesses and strengths, what are they and how can they be exploited?

In an interview at Comic-Con in the U.S, Bleach creator Tite Kubo explained what Ichigo’s greatest weakness and strengths are.

“His strength is that he is always considerate and thoughtful. He always thinks about other people’s needs. That is a great strength, but it’s also his greatest weakness, because worrying about his friends puts him in danger too, sometimes,” said Kubo.

Bleach’s original manga run lasted from 2001 to 2016, with the series inspiring an animated TV show, four animated films, several video games and most recently a live-action adaptation that is set to be released in the next few months.

Ichigo has met many incredible enemies over the years, which have possessed a lot of unique abilities. His strengths and his weaknesses are the same things, his friends, well more accurately his love for his friends. Ichigo is very loving and cares for all his friends equally. Ichigo would give his life to save one of his friends and he would never give up until his mission is complete. This is one of the reasons why Ichigo is so hard to defeat, however, is it also why Ichigo has a big handicap.

You can read Viz Media’s synopsis of Bleach below:

“Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts—he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow—a malevolent lost soul—Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace.”