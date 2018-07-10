‘Bleach’ U.S. Premiere Adds Encore Screening

The premiere of Bleach‘s live-action adaptation is one of the biggest events of the year for series fans, and now fans in the United States have another chance to see the film shortly after it premieres in Japan.

New York’s Japan Society is now holding an encore screening of Bleach’s live-action film shortly after the official U.S. premiere. The original premiere screening, with a special Q and A with director Shinsuke Sato, sold out quickly, so don’t hesitate!

Just added: #JAPANCUTS encore screening of BLEACH on Sat., July 28 at 11 PM! Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/CDagN8419S pic.twitter.com/bQDiVzuxYD — Japan Society Film (@js_film_nyc) July 9, 2018

The special encore screening starts after the official premiere on July 28th at 11PM at Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Film at New York’s Japan Society in New York City. You can find out more information about the encore screening and purchase your tickets at the link here.

The Bleach live-action film has released its first full trailer, along with two other new ones released at the same time. The movie will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of films adapting more of Bleach‘s material. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society is definitely on the horizon.

The confirmed cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.