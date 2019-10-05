Bleach Sequel Getting Official English Release

Tite Kubo’s Bleach came to a truncated end in both its manga and anime releases, and it’s been a major sting on fans ever since. Given how big the world of the series became around its ending, there was a sense that there was even more of a story to tell that just never quite got to be. While fans have taken it upon themselves to bring the series back in recent years, there was actually an official sequel novel set after the events of the original series that released in Japan. Now Viz Media will be bringing it to the United States.

Viz Media announced during their New York Comic Con 2019 panel that they have officially licensed the Bleach sequel novel series, Can’t Fear Your Own World, for an English language release. Along with a release window of Summer 2020, Viz Media gave fans a look at the cover of the upcoming novel series.

Announcement: Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World Novel series begins Summer 2020. The Thousand Year Blood War has ended, but a new battle rages within the Soul Society! pic.twitter.com/TqwbekjcQH — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 4, 2019

Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World is an official sequel novel series set after the events of the Thousand Year Blood War. Written by Ryohogo Narita with a few illustrations sprinkled throughout by original series creator Tite Kubo, this series ran for three volumes in Japan starting in 2016 and follows Shuhei Hisagi along with the return of a few fan favorite characters and new additions.

Viz Media describes the novel series as such, “The bestselling paranormal action adventure manga series BLEACH continues in novel form as an all-new threat arises! The Quincies’ Thousand Year Blood War is over, but the embers of turmoil still smolder in the Soul Society. Tokinada Tsunayashiro, elevated to head of his clan after a slew of assassinations take out every other claimant to the title, has a grand plan to create a new Soul King. His dark ambitions soon sow the seeds of a new total war across the realms, but all is not lost. There is one unlikely Soul Reaper who holds the key to defusing the conflict—Shuhei Hisagi, Assistant Captain of the Ninth Company and reporter for the Seireitei Bulletin!”

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.