Bleach Sharpens Its Sword With Kukaku Cosplay

2020 is looking to be a big year for the franchise of Bleach and fans are taking notice by creating new and amazing cosplay, with one fan of the world of Soul Society putting together an aesthetic that brings to life the head of the Shiba Clan, Kukaku. Appearing as an asset to Ichigo and his friends on their mission to rescue Rukia, Kukaku showed the Bleach protagonist how to hit new levels of power through some extreme training as she held a deep seated hatred for the Shinigami themselves!

This year recently saw the final arc of Bleach, aka “The Thousand Year Blood War Arc”, announced to be released with its own anime adaptation along with a spin-off story that further explores the world of the Soul Society through the eyes of new characters in Bleach: Burn The Witch! Needless to say, it’s been a number of years since we last saw Ichigo and the Soul Society appear in an anime, but these two big announcements will surely satiate the Bleach fans that have been waiting for a return to the franchise!

Instagram Cosplayer StefieTora_Cos shared her amazing cosplay that brings to life the head of the Shiba Clan who was instrumental in Ichigo Kurosaki and his team mates being able to rescue Rukia and achieve new levels of power as they explored the world of the Soul Society and the Shinigami themselves:

We’ll have to wait and see if Kukaku will make one final appearance in Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood Arc but regardless, she has left her mark on the series!

