Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Finally Adapts Byakuya's Most Emotional Scene

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has hit the climactic finale of the first major conflict between the Soul Reapers and Quincies in a much more violent war to come, and the newest episode of the series has finally adapted Byakuya Kuchiki's most emotional scene. The anime is now taking on the highly anticipated final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, and with it has seen the Soul Reapers going up against their most powerful opponents in the series to date. This was especially heartbreaking for Byakuya, who was seemingly crushed in both body and spirit during the course of his fight.

The newest episode of the series saw Ichigo finally breaking his way out of Quilge Opie's jail after being trapped for the last few episodes, and he had been building up quite a rage as he was forced to hear the cries of all of his comrades while trying to make his way into Soul Society. When he finally gets there, he ends up checking up on Byakuya first, and Byakuya ends up swallowing his last bit of pride in order to tearfully ask Ichigo to save the Soul Society.

“Please protect the soul society, Kurosaki Ichigo!”



The moment we’ve all waited for. The climax of the first invasion. Are you not entertained??#BLEACH #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/v9VsMI680B — 𝔄𝔩𝔪𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔶 (@ReioRemms) November 21, 2022

What Happens to Byakuya in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 7?

Episode 7 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees Ichigo making his way to Soul Society and he sees all of the bodies littering the ground. Checking on Byakuya, it's here that Byakuya mourns over the shame of his loss. Noting that despite being a Captain of the 13 Court Guard Squads, he was unable to defeat the invaders and led many of his subordinates to their deaths. Crying, he admits that although Ichigo is a human and should not be there at all, all he can do is ask Ichigo for one final favor.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Drops Massive Tease About Ichigo's Mother | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cliffhanger Hits Ichigo With His Biggest Loss Yet

Byakuya then asks Ichigo to protect the Soul Society, and although Ichigo doesn't answer, Byakuya's vision fades out as he realizes that there was no need for him too. He knew Ichigo would fight for the Soul Society's sake anyway, and he seemingly loses his life as he watches Ichigo fly away to fight the opponents. It's a tearful plea between the former foes, and says quite a lot about how big of a loss for Byakuya this really was.

How did you feel about seeing this scene between Ichigo and Byakuya in the newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!