Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Drops Massive Tease About Ichigo's Mother

Bleach's major return to the anime world has been something that fans have been waiting to see for years and many believed that the Thousand Year Blood War would never make its way to the small screen. With the storyline playing out in the manga almost a decade ago, the events of the current anime storyline are sure to throw some Bleach fans for a loop, especially with the new revelations revolving around Ichigo's past and the past of his mother, Masaki Kurosaki.

Since the earliest days of Bleach, Ichigo's mother was thought to have been killed by a random Hollow, linking the Shonen protagonist to the supernatural long before he had become a substitute Soul Reaper. However, it seems that Masaki's past was more than meets the eye, as Yhwach spills the beans that he was linked to her during her life. While remaining somewhat mysterious on how the head of the Sternritter knew Ichigo's mother, it would appear that she has ties to the Quincy family, potentially meaning that the current substitute Shinigami might himself also be a Quincy. Considering that Ichigo has the powers of both a Soul Reaper and an Arrancar, this would make him one of the most "Swiss Army Knife" anime characters of all time should he continue to exhibit abilities specific to the Quincy family.

Wanden Ichigo

As fans of Bleach know, Ichigo was connected to the afterlife not just thanks to the loss of his mother, but thanks to his father's occupation as Isshin Kurosaki was a Soul Reaper himself and held the position of captain within the 10th Divison of the Soul Society. Even when Ichigo became a member of the Soul Society, albeit a substitute, he wouldn't come to discover his father's secret life until after the Shonen hero had saved Rukia from her brother and her fellow Shinigami in one of the series' biggest and earliest arcs.

With Isshin still alive and kicking in the Shonen series at present, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he'll have a role to play in the future of the Thousand Year Blood War and will surely have plenty of revelations to share with Ichigo when the two come face-to-face once again.

Do you think that Ichigo's mother will be revealed to be a Quincy?