Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Promo Teases an Arrancar's Big Comeback

Bleach is back, and it would put things lightly to say the anime's return is doing well. If you did not know, the show made its comeback after a decade off the air, and it is bringing Tite Kubo's final arc to life. We're one episode into the Thousand-Year Blood War now, and thanks to a new promo, we have learned an arrancar is about to return to the small screen.

As you can see below, a slew of stills went live from Bleach recently. It was there fans got their first look at episode two, and a few familiar faces can be seen. For example, Ichigo and Urahara make an appearance here, but the spotlight really shines on Nelliel here.

An Espada Returns

Bleach introduced tons of Arrancar during the original anime, and Hueco Mundo still houses all of our favorites. Nelliel was one of those fighters left behind, and despite their childish looks, we all know the girl can do some serious damage. After all, Nelliel is one of the top-ranking Espada in Hueco Mundo. And as you can see above, a still for episode two shows Nelliel falling from the sky.

Clearly, the girl looks horrified given all the tears she's leaking, and it appears Nelliel is falling onto Earth. We can see Ichigo is holding the girl in one shot, and his expression is rather tense. It seems like things are not well in Hueco Mundo, and of course, manga readers will know how true that statement is. Nelliel is always down to see Ichigo, of course. But right now, it seems there is something sinister at play that wants to reunite Ichigo with Nelliel.

What do you think about this first look at episode two? Are you loving Bleach's new anime so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.