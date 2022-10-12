Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Snuck Past an Iconic Fullmetal Alchemist Record

Bleach is back, and honestly? It has never felt so good seeing Ichigo Kurosaki then it does now. After a decade off the air, the Soul Reaper made his big return to television this week in a new anime. And now, it seems the series has broken an iconic record belonging to Fullmetal Alchemist.

The record was edged out over on My Anime List as the site is the go-to destination for fans wanting to keep track of their favorite series. The site has a list of Top Anime Series as voted by users, but no one ever worries about its top pick. This is because Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has been in first place for ages... but it has been dethroned at last.

Yes, that is right. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has overcome Fullmetal Alchemist's long reign. The new series is currently number one on the Top Anime Series chart with a score of 9.12. However, netizens are sure it is just a matter of time before Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood makes a comeback. The show has bumped its rating to 9.12 as well, so it won't take much more to push Bleach to second place.

Of course, the feat in and of itself is impressive for happening at all. Even the most popular series have had issues taking on Fullmetal Alchemist's reign here. The only shows to come close before now are Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – Ultra Romantic and Gintama. But after a decade of waiting, well – it is no surprise the Bleach fandom rose up to give this new anime a warm welcome.

What do you make of this impressive milestone? Have you checked out episode one of Bleach's new anime?