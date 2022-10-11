Bleach: Disney+ Addresses the Show's Absence in Several Regions

This week marks a big one for the Fall 2022 season, and anime fans have been bracing for its release. After all, Chainsaw Man just went live, and it comes on the heels of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Crunchyroll is bringing in traffic today with Denji while Disney and Hulu rake in views all thanks to Ichigo. But after tons of complaints, Disney is now addressing the anime's absence in several major markets.

The updates come live from Disney+ itself as the service's help desk was bombarded with Bleach questions in the past day. Fans online were quick to ask why the anime's new series was not available in Latin America or Europe. And as it turns out, well – things are a hot mess.

Over on Twitter, the Disney+ help page told one fan that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War would not be joining its Latin American catalog. The tweet was eventually deleted as it gained traction with fans, and now Star+ has weighed in. The service, which is also a subsidiary of Disney+ outside of the United States, said it is "awaiting confirmation on [Bleach's] launch."

As for fans in Europe, Disney+ subscribers began posting conversations they had with customer support about Bleach's absence. One message thread suggests the European team does "not have any concrete information yet" on their end. The situation could have arisen due to licensing restrictions, but according to customer support, other users in Europe have contacted help hotlines about the situation.

For now, it seems Latin America and Europe don't have access to Bleach at all. Earlier this month, Viz confirmed the IP was moving its license to Hulu stateside and Disney+ internationally ahead of Thousand-Year Blood War. The anime is being simulcast in the United States, but fans in other regions are still uncertain of how the anime will release in their market. And of course, some regions entirely are missing out on the anime's long-awaited comeback due to apparent licensing issues.

What do you make of this latest update on Bleach's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.