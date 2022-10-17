Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Opening, Ending: Watch

Bleach is back with episode two, and as you can imagine, fans are flocking to Hulu and Disney+ to binge the release. After all, the series launched a week ago with an explosive premiere, and episode two promised to keep things tense. It seems Studio Pierrot managed to meet those promises, and as a bonus, the anime released its opening and ending for fans.

As you can see below, the two reels were released today and screened for the first time. The opening is gorgeous and filled with spoilers that manga readers will pick up with ease. Tatsuya Kitani was asked to oversee the opening's track, and "Scar" suits the series perfectly. The ending ended up asking Senna Rin to do its track, so you can listen to "Extreme" right now.

What to Know About Bleach



If you are caught up with Bleach's new anime, you will have seen these reels already, and fans admit both clips live up to their expectations. Obviously, that tracks considering the work that went into Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Studio Pierrot has spent at least five years on the series, and all of its episodes to date demonstrate as much with their top-notch quality.

If you need to catch up on Bleach, the anime is streaming stateside on Hulu exclusively while Disney+ oversees the show internationally. You can also read up on the series' official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

Do these reels live up to your expectations for Bleach? Are you keeping up with the series' new anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.