Bleach Finally Introduces Its Soul King in Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach has a lot of secrets, and it seems some of its biggest are starting to come to light. After years of waiting, the anime has returned to television, and its new series has unraveled a lot of drama since the fall season got underway. In fact, it seems the whole Soul Society is now out of whack, and the most recent episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just complicated things by introducing the Soul King at last.

Today marked the release of a new Bleach update, and of course, everyone tuned in to see the fallout of Yhwach's assault. The Soul Society is all but destroyed now, after all. Ichigo was no match for Yhwach, and the Quincy has more plans for him and his cronies to see through. It seems their big target will be the Soul King soon, so Bleach decided to debut the character at last. And yes, they are just as creepy as you guessed.

Who Is the Soul King?

As you can see above, the Soul King is downright terrifying, and his debut in Bleach was somewhat of a jump scare. We have only been told about this guy in passing before now, so obviously, fans have been eager to sneak a peek at him. So when the alien-esque god appeared, the Soul King made quite a few fans jump.

The king does look somewhat human thanks to his face, but his slicked back hair and wide forehead make him seem otherworldly at first. That feeling only doubles when you realize the Soul King has eight pupils. His eyes alone can trip up someone trypophobia, so you have been warned!

Clearly, the Soul King is at the top of the afterlife's food chain, and he has plenty of guards in place to keep him safe. Squad Zero and the like are tasked with protecting the figure at all costs. Soon, their pledge will be tested as Yhwach has his eyes set on the figure. And if he has his way, well – the Soul King won't be around for much longer.

Did this latest Bleach twist catch you by surprise? Are you excited to learn more about the story's lore? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.