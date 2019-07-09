Bleach Shows-Off First Look at Toshiro Nendoroid

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is one of the most popular action manga and anime series to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and it’s still been surprisingly relevant despite coming to an end years ago. It’s because fans of the series have kept the love for it alive through pure passion, and lately it seems like they have been rewarded for that passion with new Bleach projects and goods such as the recent live-action movie.

Now Bleach will be branching out even further with some new merchandise as Toshiro Hitsugaya will soon be getting an adorable chibi makeover as part of the popular line of Nendoroid collectible figures.

The Bleach Nendoroid line only currently includes Ichigo Kurosaki, so Toshiro Hitsugaya is an interesting choice for a follow up release. Given the popularity of characters closer to the main core like Rukia, Uryu, Orihime, or even Yoruichi, Hitsugaya certainly seems like a dark horse pick. But nevertheless, fans of Bleach will certainly want to keep an eye out for this future release.

There’s currently no word on a release window for the Hitsugaya Nendoroid collectible, but they’re a high quality collectible that are a huge hit with fans given their chibi nature. It’s a fun way to show off your love of your favorite series and characters, and now fans can add Hitsugaya into that mix. But what Bleach character would you want to see get the Nendoroid treatment next?

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.