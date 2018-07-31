‘Naruto’ Teases Boruto’s Next Otsutsuki Threat

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations latest episode, “My Story” began the process of resetting the status quo after the game-changing finale of the “Versus Momoshiki Arc.”was We saw the dust settle form the tumultuous Chunin Exams, as Boruto tried to settle debts with those hey offended and wronged with his cheating. In addition, the stage got set for Boruto’s ominous future, with the reveal of a mysterious new hand seal, and the big tease that the Otsutsuki threat is still not done for good.

Of the many things that occur in Boruto episode 66, one of the more intriguing ones is a scene in which Naruto, Shikamaru, and Sasuke are in Naruto’s Hokage office, discussing the fact that there will be more Otsutsuki attacks on their chakra, and that Momoshiki and Kinshiki’s cohort,Urashiki Otsutsuki, is still at large and not yet revealed his full power. Last we saw, Urashiki was defeated by Gaara and Chojuro during the Otsutsuki raid on the Chunin Exams, and was conspicuously absent during the final battle between Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto and Momoshiki, in the villain’s otherworldly hideout.

If the foreshadow scene between Naruto, Sasuke, and Shikamaru wasn’t enough, “My Story” also has a post-credits scene, which reveals that Urashiki is indeed still at large. Not only that, but things have indeed gotten more dangerous: Urashiki now has an eye squarely focused on Boruto, a boy that he realizes has powerful potential – which is why Toneri had been secretly observing the boy, and contacting him in his dreams. That target on Boruto’s back was echoed by Momoshiki, in the strange metaphysical meeting between he and Naruto’s son, in the instant of the villain’s (seeming) death. According to Momoshiki’s prophecy, Boruto’s destiny is invariably tied to the Otsutsuki Clan – especially after the boy ‘killed a god’ by defeating Momoshiki.

Indeed, the “Versus Momoshiki Arc” has teased the power-ups Boruto is getting, from his one-of-a-king Jogan eye powers, to the mysterious new seal on his hand that was left by Momoshiki’s defeat.

However, before the next Otsutstuki threat arrives, Boruto and Co. will have to deal with the mysterious organization Kara, which is already infiltrating Hidden Leaf and will help give rise to Boruto’s biggest rival.

Catch new episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streaming Thurdsays on Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu.