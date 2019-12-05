Boruto Promo Confirms the Return of Sasuke’s Best Technique

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations builds towards fo the finale of the current Time Travel Arc, which sees Boruto and Sasuke going back in time to pivotal point in Naruto’s youth. The pair have teamed with Young Naruto and Jiraiya to take on Urashiki Otsutsuki, but the time-hopping villain has revealed several powerful new jutsus that give him the upper hand. In order to stop Urashiki’s future-seeing Rinnegan, Boruto and Naruto are going to have to finally master their joint-jutsu Rasengan. Thanks to the latest Boruto promos, we now know that Sasuke will also be bringing back one of his own most powerful techniques to help bring Urashiki down!

Here’s what the latest Boruto promo reveals about Sasuke’s upcoming battle with Urashiki:

The key detail here is the mention that “Sasuke Activates EMS.” This confirms that Sasuke will once again activate the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. That EMS is basically Sasuke going full-force with his powers, boosting his normal dojutsu techniques, as well as giving him access to both the Amaterasu flames, and the Susanoo chakra avatar.

There’s still the question of whether either of those techniques will be enough. Urashiki’s Future Rinnegan would still conceivably allow him to dodge any of Sasuke’s EMS attacks – unless he’s been weakened enough by Jiraiya’s Posion Toad attack. EMS could soften Urashiki up enough for Naruto and Boruto’s joint justu Rasengan to finisih him off. Now that would be a finale!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata