‘Boruto’ Finally Shows Off Its Lead’s Worst Decision Yet

Fans have been excited to see that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would be heading into a new set of Chunin Exams, and they’ve been especially excited since the anime series is about to adapt the story once covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

In Episode 55 of the series, Boruto makes a key decision, and it’s a bad one that’s about to set him up on the path to failure as the episodes roll on.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, and the result of this introduction is seen in Episode 55 as Boruto begins experimenting with them as he’s training.

The Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

He’s been anxious over whether or not he can succeed, and using the Tool in the Episode 55 shows him how much easier and more effective his techniques can be.In the film, Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan.

This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run. Most importantly, it remains to be seen whether or not the story in the anime series will play out in the same way as the anime has made many changes to the story in the past.

Either way, Boruto deciding to use the Ninja Tool at the end of the episode is definitely going to be a big one. Possibly his worst.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

