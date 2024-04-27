Konosuba Season 3 Recruits Pop Team Epic Creator for Joke Writing Contest

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is already one of the funniest anime releases out there, and now it's going to get even more hilarious by recruiting Pop Team Epic's creator for help with a new joke writing contest for fans! Konosuba is one of the many franchises that fans have seen return for new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the new season has reintroduced fans to Kazuma and his wacky party. The series has already launched a million jokes and wacky situations with just its first few episodes alone, and now the anime needs fans' help for more.

Konosuba has announced on their official X (formerly known as Twitter page) that they have recruited Pop Team Epic creator Bkub Okawa for some special art of Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness in the creator's notable style. But leaving the dialogue bubble blank, the social media team for Konosuba is asking for fans to add their own captions for potential prizes featuring the cute new art from this wild collaboration between two of the funniest anime projects out there. Check out the art below.

How to Watch Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is only a few episodes into its run for Season 3 this Spring thus far, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the anime (along with the recently started dub for the new episodes) now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened in the anime so far, you can also find the first two seasons (complete with OVA specials), Crimson Legend movie, and the Megumin focused spin-off prequel An Explosion on this Wonderful World streaming with Crunchyroll as well for the currently complete franchise experience.

As for what to expect from the story seen in the new season, Crunchyroll teases Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World Season 3 as such, "The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour?"