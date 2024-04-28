Zom 100 Cosplay Showcases Beatrix

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead fans are still waiting on news of a potential anime continuation, and one awesome cosplay is helping to put the spotlight on one of its mainstays, Beatrix Amerhauser! Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was one of the biggest anime releases of 2023 overall, and the anime ended up having issues throughout its run as production meant a number of delays had hit its schedule. Meaning that the anime itself didn't actually end its first season until late December last year with the final few episodes releasing all at once to round out the final moments of the first season.

But even with all of the delays and issues behind the scenes, there were still many fans who loved Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's anime. It's because of the strength of its central cast of characters that Akira Tendo meets throughout his journey of trying to live his best life in the zombie apocalypse. On that journey they meet Beatrix Amerhauser, a foreign tourist who traveled to Japan in order to see its historical sights, and she ends up being a crucial part of the crew. Showing off why fans loved Beatrix is a perfect cosplay from artist natylikespizza on Instagram that helps bring Beatrix to life! Check it out:

Where to Find Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

If you wanted to check out the series for yourself, you can find Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's debut anime season now streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, and airing weekly as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. There has yet to be any announcement of a potential Season 2 as of the time of this publication, unfortunately, but that also means now is the best time to actually check out the manga release with the Viz Manga app if you wanted to see what happens after the anime's finale (where the three most recent chapters are available to read completely for free).

The live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead movie is streaming with Netflix as well if you wanted the anime in a completely different way too. As for what to expect from the story, Viz Media teases Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such, "After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."