Boruto Revelation Draws Eerie Dragon Ball Super Comparison

The Bortuo: Naruto Next Generations and Dragon Ball Super manga are both into some pretty exciting arcs at the moment, and oddly enough, the revelations of the latest Boruto chapter have suddenly made those two respective manga series storylines all too similar. In Boruto manga chapter 45 "Defection", a pivotal villain reveals to Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke and co. the true origin and purpose of the Otsutuki Clan. As it turns out, the alien beings' goal in life is to consume all life, planet by planet. Well, that just so happens to also be the modus operandi of Dragon Ball Super's new manga villain, Planet-Eater Moro!

Warning - Boruto and Dragon Ball Super manga SPOILERS Follow!

In Boruto's "Defection" chapter, we finally get deeper insight into Amado, Kara's chief scientist. The enigmatic man comes to Naruto seeking refuge, in exchange for revealing key intel about Kara and its Otsutsuki connections. As it turns out, Amado's big reveal is that the Otsutsuki are alien parasites who go world to world creating Divine Trees out of Ten Tails beasts. When the trees suck up an entire world's chakra, it produces a Chakra Fruit, which the Otsutsuki consume to help them build their power and evolve their form.

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga arc is "Galactic Patrol Prisoner," which sees an ancient sorcerer named Moro escape Galactic Prison after ten million years, and set off on a reign of terror across the universe. Moro's magical powers let him feed on the life-energies of planets and their living inhabitants; when he consumes enough life energy, Moro leaves the world depleted, dead and destroyed, and used the energy to boost his own power and evolve his decrepit form into a younger, stronger, body.

Now admittedly, we've caught some flack in the past in making Dragon Ball / Naruto comparisons, but this one is hard for any fan to ignore. The heroes of both Boruto and Dragon Ball Super are now locked in desperate battles to save their worlds from being drained, by alien beings who combine mysticism and brutal fight skills.

As for which Shonen series is telling the better story? Well, Boruto keeps dropping bigger and bigger revelations about the Otsutsuki Clan and its continued threat, which have changed everything we know about Boruto's story, and key events of Naruto: Shippuden, as well. While Dragon Ball Super's latest started off with promise, it's become the standard Dragon Ball Z formula of drawn out fights and power-up gimmicks.

