Boruto Wows Fans with Stunning Temari Loss

Things seemed to be on the up and up for the world of Boruto and the other ninjas of Konoha. Managing to take down the puppet of Urashiki, one of the strongest member of the Otsutsuki clan, the trio of Boruto, Shikadai, and the veteran Temari didn’t have time to revel in their victory before being dealt a serious blow against them. In the process of defeating said puppet, perhaps one of the most powerful marionettes we’ve seen in the franchise thus far, Temari, mother of Shikadai and a veteran ninja who has appeared since the first Naruto series, met a crushing defeat at its wooden hands.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the decisive moment wherein Temari took a big loss:

With Shikadai, Boruto, and Temari squaring off against the puppet and looking for methods to claim victory, Temari was dealt a heavy blow, finding herself poisoned by the puppet itself, forcing her into a paralyzed state. With little recourse, the blond haired fan wielder was forced to give her most valuable weapon to her son, Shikadai, who managed to use a combination of his mastery of the shadows and of wind to assist in bringing the puppet down low.

Shikadai, much like the other “new generation” ninja of the Boruto franchise, managed to benefit from his genealogy, inheriting the ninjutsu abilities from both Shikimaru and and Temari. Though he hadn’t been wielding a fan of any kind to follow in his mother’s footsteps, he takes after his parents with his sheer determination and ability to quickly think through situations, making him, arguably, the best leader in the ranks of the genin.

Following the puppet’s defeat in the most recent episode, all seemed well for the ninja of Konoha, that is until Urashiki appeared once again. With Boruto having left the scene, the exhausted Temari and Shikadai stood little chance against the terrifying member of the Otsutsuki clan who managed to take their chakra for his own.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.