‘Boruto’ Spoiler Confirms An Epic Naruto and Sasuke Battle

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations left off in a truly exciting place before its (brief) hiatus, with Boruto accompanying Sasuke and four fo The Five Kages on a bold mission to rescue Naruto from the clutches of Momoshiki and Kinshiki Otsutsuki. The battle was nearly one, but Momoshiki pulled a big twist, literally consuming Kinshiki for a gross but powerful fusion power-up. Now, new Boruto spoilers reveal more of the desperate fight that Naruto and Sasuke will have against the Fused Momoshiki:

ボルトが見守る中、ナルトとサスケが凄まじい強さでモモシキを追いつめる！ところが乱入者が現れて…！？ → While Boruto is watching over them attentively, Naruto and Sasuke manage to corner Momoshiki with their tremendous strength! However, an intruder appears…!? — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) July 12, 2018



As the blurb reads:

“While Boruto is watching over them attentively, Naruto and Sasuke manage to corner Momoshiki with their tremendous strength! However, an intruder appears…!?”

That last tease of an intruder raises some questions about whether or not the anime series will be following the original Boruto: Naruto The Movie plotline, or deviate in a big way. In the film, the “intruder” in question is none other than Katasuke Tōno, the shady member of the Scientific Ninja Weapons Team who led Boruto astray in the Chunin Exams. Katasuke actually shoots Momoshiki with a kote that inadvertently provides a stamina boost, after Naruto and Sasuke’s combined attack has the villain on the ropes. However, the anime has introduced it’s own new character in Urashiki Ōtsutsuki, Momoshiki’s errand boy, which has led some fans to predict that he could be the twist “intruder” who somehow provides Momoshiki with the boost he needs, and puts Naruto and Sasuke at a disadvantage.

So far, the Momoshiki Arc of the Boruto anime has drawn more from the manga series than the original movie, so it’s likely we’ll see Katasuke show up; then again, Katasuke and Urashiki are two characters that the anime has tasked itself with wrapping up along with the story arc. In the manga, Katasuke is ultimately arrested by Naruto for his shady acts: the anime could easily have Urashiki appear and either be killed, absorbed, or escape, and still have Naruto punish Katasuke in some way, for the double-cross he pulled during the Chunin Exam. It would be easier to explain how Urashiki arrives in the other dimension where Momoshiki is hiding than it would the Scientific Ninja Weapons Team…

Either scenario ends the same: Momoshiki is powered up, Naruto and Sasuke are weakened, and Boruto must step up and blast Momoshiki with a powerful Rasengan to win the day.

We’ll see the fine details of how it plays out, as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations returns from break and resumes streaming this week on Crunchyroll and Hulu.