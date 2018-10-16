‘Boruto’ Spoiler Previews a Surprising Death

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series is in the middle of its “Mitsuki Arc,” and the upcoming episodes will finally begin to unravel the mystery of where Mitsuki’s been, and what happened to him, after his mysterious departure from the Hidden Leaf.

Some new Boruto spoilers are now providing details as to what will happen next – and apparently that will include the death of one Jonin!

“Episode # 78 Preview (10/21 Broadcast) – In pursuit of Mitsuki, who’s heading towards the Earth Country!

Boruto and his comrades have received news about Mitsuki heading towards the Earth Country, together with Iwagakure shinobi! Believing in Mitsuki’s innocence, they turn towards the Earth Country!

THIS WEEK’S INOJIN: Separating away from Boruto and his comrades!

At Shikadai’s request, Inojin and Chou-Chou briefly head back together! But along the way, they are bewildered to discover a Jounin who appears to have been killed by the enemy.“

It’s definitely going to be a very ominous sign that a Jonin was killed in this manner – and what that violent act may mean for Mitsuki and the mysterious group he’s now in bed with. As stated in the preview, Shikadai will send Inojin and Cho-Cho home from their mission to first pursue, and then aid Boruto and Co. With Cho-Cho and Inojin making this grisly discovery, and Boruto, Sarada, and Shikadai possibly unaware of that extent of the danger they are heading into, this corpse could be the foreshadow of some violent events to come!

Boruto has been sewing some major seeds that could soon bear dark fruit. The show’s new opening credits preview a massive battle – one that involves both Team 7, Team 10, Shinki’s team from the Chunin Exams, and Aoda, the giant snake. That battle seems serious enough, with the young ninja battling a giant serpent/dragon-like beast – one that must have been set loose by someone. We’ve also seen that there’s a major traitor hiding in Naruto’s ranks – one has to wonder if that turncoat gets betrayed by his cohorts, and ends up being that same corpse on the road.

As this Mitsuki Arc is exclusive to the anime, there’s no predicting how this storyline will play out, or if there are ramifications that will bleed into (no pun) the portion of the series that’s shared with the manga.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.