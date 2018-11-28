‘Boruto’ Finally Reveals Karma to Naruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga has been venturing into new territory as it explores more of the connection between Boruto and the mysterious Kawaki, and the latest chapter reveals just how their Karma mark powers connect as well.

Boruto’s Karma power also happens to be activated in front of his power, and Naruto soon sees just how much of a boost Boruto gets from this mysterious ability.

In Chapter 29 of the series, Boruto and Naruto have a friendly sparring match and Kawaki comes along to watch. Boruto doesn’t do well against his father at all, so a slightly annoyed Kawaki asks Boruto why he just doesn’t use his Karma power. Stating that the two of them need to learn more about the power in order to be rid of it, he says that Boruto should at least learn how to summon the power at will.

Boruto’s unsure of how to do this, but when Kawaki activates his Karma, it also resonates with Boruto’s and causes his Karma mark to appear as well. Though the Karma abilities for the most part are still unclear for the two, Kawaki does state that it makes them physically stronger. Naruto then sees this power for the first time and says that it feels like Boruto has more power than before as well.

Suggesting that it’d be more practical to train with the Karma power than test it in battle, the sparring match between Naruto and Boruto begins once more. Boruto’s boosted strength does catch Naruto by surprise as he hits harder, and moves faster. Boruto even manages to take out one of Naruto’s shadow clones with his lightning jutsu.

Naruto notes that the power of Boruto’s jutsu has increased alongside his enhanced strength and speed, but at the end of the day Naruto still wins the sparring match. Though Boruto and Kawaki still don’t know the complete powers that Karma brings, they have learned through Naruto that there’s an all around strength boost.

If this is what Naruto can glean from one bout with Boruto’s Karma form, there’s no telling how much they can learn about it if Naruto and Boruto ever get the chance to experiment with the ability again.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.