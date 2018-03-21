‘Boruto’ Introduces A Tipsy Konohamaru and the Chunin Exams

Nobody likes filler episodes when it comes to anime. Yes, series like One Piece have delved into intriguing side stories before, but fans can always spot a filler arc a mile away. Over the years, Naruto has been hammered for the crime dozens of times, but Boruto hopes it can change how its viewers feel about fillers.

After all, how can you hate on a rather drunk Konohamaru?

This week, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will share its latest episode. The update will follow the Jounin teachers who are overseeing Boruto’s class, and all of them will be on edge. With the Chunin Exams around the corner, each teacher must decide if they’re team should enter, and it looks like Konohamaru will let the pressure get to him and his liver.

As you can see above, a preview for Boruto‘s new episode has been released. The teaser sees Konohamaru looking all sorts of somber as he grabs an entry form for the Chunin Exams from the Seventh Hokage. After a bit of deliberation, the Jounin heads to a bar with the rest of his comrades, and the gang hash out whether their teams are ready for the big event. Judging by Konohamaru’s empty sake cups, the ninja goes overboard with his drinking. So, there’s a very real chance Team 7 will get into the Chunin Exams because their teacher was too hungover to deny them their spot.

Of course, fans will already know that Boruto’s squad makes it into the event. The ‘Chunin Exam’ arc has been covered once before in a film. Boruto: Naruto the Movie laid out the action-packed tournament for fans years ago, and Boruto’s squad made it to the final rounds. However, the Chunin Exams took a turn for the worst when a godly new villain made their presence known, and their arrival forced Boruto to acknowledge what it really meant to be a ninja

If you’re not familiar with Naruto, here is a brief rundown: The series follows its titular hero named Uzumaki Naruto as the ninja strives to become his village’s most powerful fighter. After being orphaned at birth, the hero became his hometown’s pariah as a powerful demon was sealed into him. Naruto is determined to prove he isn’t a dead-last, so he decides he will become the Hokage of the Leaf Village to make others acknowledge him. However, the boy’s dream is not an easy one to reach as political corruption, extremist organizations, and supernatural plots threaten the entire ninja world.

