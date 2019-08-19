Boruto Sees Sasuke Return in Latest Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been in the middle of a string of filler arcs as the anime has explored different characters to varying degrees of success. Fans have had mixed reactions to these arcs, and it’s mostly a result from the anime not exploring the lingering plot threads left hanging after the end of the Chunin Exams arc. But the newest arc of the series seems to be changing that a little as the latest episode of the series finally brought back Sasuke in a sufficient capacity.

Sasuke has apparently been tracking the wherabouts of the missing Urashiki Otsutsuki outside of the Hidden Leaf Village for the past several episodes, and fans finally saw this bear fruit as Sasuke was seen doing battle against Urashiki in the Wind Country in Episode 120 of the series.

Episode 120 is appropriately titled “With Sasuke as the Goal” and sees Boruto grow frustrated with the fact that he hasn’t been trained by Sasuke in a long time. This hilariously mirrors what many fans were thinking as well, but that’s besides the point as Boruto sets out to find Sasuke himself. Intercepting his latest hawk message, Boruto finds out Sasuke’s location in the Wind Country.

After several shenanigans keep Boruto from reaching the Wind Country at a good hour, he soon finds Sasuke and Gaara embroiled in a tough battle against the also returning Urashiki Otsutsuki. Sasuke is beginning to struggle as Urashiki has brought a group of doll soldiers with him, and is soon distracted when Boruto arrives.

Telling Boruto to get out of there, Sasuke is struck by Urashiki and his chakra is stolen from him. Refusing to back down, Sasuke charges at Urashiki. But Urashiki opens a portal and Sasuke is zoomed away from the area. So right when he made his grand return to the anime series he’s gone quickly thereafter. It falls in line with Sasuke’s appearances in the rest of the anime, but this does tease that Sasuke will play a much bigger role in the coming arc.

