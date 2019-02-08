‘Boruto’ Preview Teases ‘Naruto Shinden’ Adaptation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may have had mixed reactions with the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, but fans are hoping for a much different result from the next batch of episodes adapating the popular Naruto Shinden light novels.

This begins with the next episode of the series, and the preview for it reveals more of an exploration into Boruto’s family dynamics as Boruto and Himawari wonder if their father will be able to spend a special Family Day with them.

Episode 93 of the series is titled “Parent and Child Day,” and it’ll be the first episode adapting the Naruto Shinden light novels. For those unfamiliar, Shueisha’s Jump J Books line launched three light novel stories earlier this year written by Mirei Miyamoto. Each of the novels follows a character’s struggles through fatherhood with the three novels in the series following Naruto, Shikamaru, and Sasuke as they try and bond with their children.

So fans can see a bit of this in the preview as the two of them wonder whether or not Naruto will be around. Much of the tension between Boruto and Naruto earlier in the series was because Naruto kept throwing himself into his Hokage work and thus was ignoring he and his sister. After the Chunin Exams, Boruto and Naruto seemed to grow closer as father and son and this episode will be the first real example of it. Though Boruto seems worried, Naruto is making a big effort to spend time with his daughter.

It’s not confirmed whether or not this is a Shadow Clone, but considering how badly it went last time Naruto sent a Shadow Clone to spend time with his kids, that’s probably not the case here. It also seems to be a drama free episode, which will be a good breather after the last arc.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

