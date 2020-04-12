Naruto Fixes Accidental Censorship in Recent Boruto Manga

Naruto is no stranger to controversy, and some of its biggest to-dos have been censored upon their release. From the manga to the anime, the Hidden Leaf has been obscured every which way, but it has avoided controversy for the last couple of years. Boruto hasn’t been quite as aggressive with censorship, but a new manga volume has fans questioning whether the sequel got hit by the censors on the down low.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live in Japan with a new volume. The collection gathered several major chapters of Boruto‘s manga which pitted Naruto against Delta. Readers will know how the fight ends up, but part of its aftermath has been fixed in the volume which the original release dropped the ball on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the volume includes a new drawing of Delta lying down defeated before Naruto. The girl was thoroughly beaten by the Seventh Homage despite her tech-savvy body, but her outfit in this new drawing is torn to shreds. The risqué image is suggestive given how little fabric there is to cover Delta’s chest, but the shredded clothes make sense as she was hit by a massive Rasenagan.

In the volume of Boruto’s manga, during the end of the Delta match, there was a correction and Delta was added with the clothes destroyed. In the original version that was in the magazine her clothes were intact after Super Rasengan. pic.twitter.com/kpPEK0Fhly — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) April 11, 2020

In the original manga, Delta seemed to have taken little physical damage from the attack. Fans knew the hit KO’d the villain, but some were left stunned by her pristine condition. A good few wondered if her clothing was as tough as Delta was, but that is not the case. It turns out the detail was simply forgotten by the team, or the editors at V-Jump felt the sliced outfit was a bit too risqué for publication. Now, the damaged look has been revealed, and they are left to decide which version of Delta they like the best between the two.

Did you even second-guess this censorship slip from the manga? Or does this change come as a surprise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!