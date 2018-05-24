‘Boruto’ Drops A Big ‘Naruto’ Movie Nod

Catching up with Boruto‘s anime is about to become a daunting task. Soon enough, the show will hit its 50th episode, but you can always side with its manga in a time crunch. After all, the title has less than 30 chapters to its name, but they are packed with big moments.

You know, like surprising nods to Boruto: Naruto The Movie. So, if you have not read the manga’s most recent chapter, there are spoilers below!

For those caught up with the title, Boruto had a massive update to share with its new chapter. The update followed Team 7 as they came face-to-face with Kashin Koji, one of Kara’s head members. The baddie fought Konohamaru with terrifying ease, but the man only paused when Boruto got in his way.

Just before Kashin could kill Naruto’s protege, Boruto made a big move. He managed to tap into the strange seal he was given by Momoshiki Otsutsuki. The villain bestowed the mark upon Boruto in the manga some chapters ago, a tidbit that was left out of the last Naruto film. However, Kashin did have something to say about a piece of the film.

After Boruto tapped into his seal, Kashin was stunned and seemed surprised by the power as he knew of it. He went on to tell the hero the following:

“How astonishing. By no means did I expect to witness Karma here. I had always thought that it was Uzumaki Naruto who defeated Momoshiki. But it was you, Uzumaki Boruto.”

Of course, Kashin is not wrong here. Even Boruto: Naruto The Movie saw the boy land the final blow on the renegade Otsutsuki. Still, Kashin’s foreboding words remind everyone what Boruto is capable of despite being so young. And, if he becomes anything like Naruto or Sasuke, he will become more beastly as he gets older.

