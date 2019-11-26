Naruto Gives Better Look at Mysterious New Boruto Villain

When it comes to Boruto, the anime is on the up these days. The series has been plagued with mixed reviews over the last year thanks to its weak arcs. A few weeks back, things changed when fans were reintroduced to Urashiki Otsutsuki. The baddie prompted a huge time-travel arc that sent Boruto and Sasuke back into the past. And thanks to a new update, Boruto fans can check out a mysterious new baddie who will join the arc soon.

Not long ago, Weekly Shonen Jump dropped a new episode, and it was there fans got a little teaser. The magazine published a silhouette photo of a Boruto villain which fans had never seen before. The blacked-out image has kept the baddie’s identity a secret, but a better scan of the villain has appeared.

So you better voice of your guess now! Who do you think this Boruto villain will wind up being?

We’ve got a more clear silhouette of this new mysterious figure that the anime teased. who could it be? Is it just a new form of Urashiki?? or a whole new villain?? pic.twitter.com/YIeUGf1Yz3 — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) November 25, 2019

As you can see above, the villain seems to have spiky hair that comes down to their nape. Some headgear is also seen in shadow here that goes with the figure’s loose robes. The final detail to note comes with the villain’s clawed hands as they look rather imposing.

Of course, fans have been quick to share their guesses about this figure, and they believe it is none other than Urashiki. The fighter is a member of the Otsutsuki clan, so it makes sense he’d have a transformation like Momoshiki. Now, fans are waiting to see if their prediction comes true before this Boruto arc end next month.

