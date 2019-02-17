‘Boruto’ Checks in on ‘Naruto’s Tenten and Kiba

One of the most drawing aspects of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations from older fans of the franchise is that the sequel is showing how many of the fan-favorites from the original series have grown up since their last appearances.

While spotted in short spurts, the latest episode of the series catches fans up with how an older Kiba and Tenten are doing in this changing ninja world. They seem fine, but definitely at different stages of their life than Boruto and the others.

When Naruto decides to spend the day with Himawari, they head to a toy store in search of the highly sought after Kurama toy. It’s here they meet Kiba, who Himawari doesn’t really know anything about. It’s a bit strange that her mother has not told Himawari about one of her old teammates, but it makes a lot of sense considering Kiba is just doing his own thing.

He’s there to buy one of the special toys for his girlfriend, and it’s revealed he hasn’t had children much like the rest of his friends. Though he does have another family member in the red puppy Akemaru, who’s happy to hang alongside the older Akamaru and Kiba. As for Tenten, Naruto and Himawari also meet her in the search for this special toy.

It’s revealed that she’s running a Ninja Tool shop in the latest episode. Not much more is known about her personal life, but there is a tidbit she offers that her shop is struggling these days as the climate of the village changes. In this time of peace where there are more civilians living within the village, her Ninja Tool shop isn’t seeing much business. This might be a plot to hilariously get Naruto to spend money, but there’s a bit of truth here.

So many favorites in this story went on to have children at a young age, and this is a good reminder that not every one of these ninja went straight into parenthood or teaching. It’s also a good way to reveal more about the favorites fans have been wanting to catch up on since the sequel began.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

