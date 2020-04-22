Fem Naruto Cosplay Puts a Whole New Spin on Choji

✖

One of the neatest aspects of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as a sequel is seeing how the Konoha 11 from Masashi Kishimoto's original Naruto series have grown into adults with families of their own. This sequel would not have as much impact as it does, however, if the original series did not have a huge roster of characters that fans had come to love over the tenure of that series. Many of those original Genin had moments that made them stand out from one another, and that is especially true for Choji Akimichi.

Choji had a number of memorable fights in the original series not only because he was a part of the Ino-Shika-Cho team with Shikamaru Nara and Ino Yamanaka, but because when he stood out on his own he was able to keep up with his opponents. It was a great dynamic considering that most of the time he was ridiculed by the others by seeming to be sloppy and preferring to eat snacks rather than be a shinobi.

But were his snack eating ways a bad thing? Artist @miyu_ameya (who you can find on Instagram here) provides quite the strong argument for it with a femme take on Choji with some strikingly spicy cosplay. Although Choji has had several looks throughout the franchise as a whole, this one is definitely a new take! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Miyu🌸 (@miyu_ameya) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Choji has popped up over the course of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as we see glimpses into his happy family life with his daughter Cho Cho, but there have been rarely any opportunities to see just how far he's come in terms of his ninja skills in the years since the original series. It's the same for much of the original cast as well as the focus of the sequel as been on the new generation, but seeing older characters in action is still one promise we would all love to see the anime jump on...whenever it comes back.

What are your favorite Choji Akimichi moments from the original Naruto series? What are your thoughts on his appearances in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far? What are you hoping to see from Choji in the future of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

