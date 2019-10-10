Naruto Cosplayers Reunite Team 10 in New Photoshoot

While the protagonists of the Naruto franchise usually tend to be Team 7, whether its in the original anime series, or its sequels in the forms of Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, sometimes you need to focus on the other teams that assisted them in protecting the hidden leaf village of Konoha. Such is the case with Team 10, the trio team of ninja that consist of Choji, Ino, and Shikimaru. Though their powers are vastly different from those of Team 7, and usually don’t manage to compare overall, their strengths manage to elevate them to a level that makes them some of Konoha’s best. Now, a trio of cosplayers has managed to honor these three with a brand new look!

Instagram User Stylouz_Cosplay shared the cosplayers that share their interpretation of the Team 10 members that appear in Naruto: Shippuden, attempting to protect Konoha from both Orochimaru, the Akatsuki, and Madara Uchiha to name a few:

Team 10’s true strength really came from the tactical mind of Shikimaru, who managed to create plans and strategies that brought himself, Ino, and Choji to another level. To be fair, their individual ninjutsu abilities wear nothing to sneeze at either with Shikimaru able to manipulate the shadows, Ino managing to swap minds with her opponents, and Choji mastering his power to expand his body parts to many times their normal size!

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the progeny of Team 10 continue their legacy by also continuing to protect Konoha and ascend the ranks of young ninja looking to make names for themselves within their clans.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.