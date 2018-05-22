‘Boruto’ Shows Off More of Mitsuki’s Sage Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been loving the anime series thus far as it has finally reached the Chunin Exams arc first seen in the manga and Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

One of the major changes in the anime is the extension of the solo tournament thus far, as Mitsuki was able to show off a bit more of the sage power he’s been holding back this entire time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the first rounds of the solo tournament, Mitsuki found himself facing off against Toroi of the Hidden Cloud. Toroi debuted a dangerous technique in which he used his lightning jutsu to speed up the signals sent to his body (basically to enhance the speed of his movements by speeding up his nervous system) and Mitsuki had to dodge all of these attacks.

Mitsuki was already dodging Toroi’s attacks with ease, but Toroi managed to cut him in the face. Smiling, Mitsuki invokes his sage aura for a bit but quickly gets rid of it because he realizes he’s not supposed to use it in public. Toroi is still defeated in the end, however, as Mitsuki moves on to the next stage of the Chunin Exams.

Mitsuki’s sage powers were first introduced in an episode detailing his past with Orochimaru. In the episode, Mitsuki, having lost his memories, wakes up with Orochimaru. Orochimaru tells him he had previously failed a mission attempting to take down a mysterious ninja named Log. But during the mission, he soon discovers that Log is actually an older Mitsuki.

“Log” then tells Mistuki that he is the latest in a line of attempts from Orochimaru to create a strong warrior, and that he is trying to save Mitsuki from sharing his fate as well. Orochimaru then confronts Mitsuki and tells him to choose between helping “Log” or continuing to follow Orochimaru’s orders.

But Mitsuki is so angered by this betrayal he activates a secret power within him, an ability to reach Sage Mode, which Orochimaru was trying to teach him through this arduous mission.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.