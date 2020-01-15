New Boruto Ending Reveals Surprise Momoshiki Cameo

One of the more admittedly frustrating elements of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ string of anime original arcs was that because the anime had yet to adapt some more story elements of the manga, the mystery of Boruto’s Karma mark has been left unexplored. Defeating Momoshiki Otsutsuki left him with the mark, and it was like Boruto just stopped being concerned about it at all for well over 70 episodes now. This meant that it’s power and potential ties to Momoshiki are still left hanging in the air. But that might be changing soon if the latest ending theme is anything to go by.

The series’ latest episode introduced a new ending theme sequence that will accompany the impending Mujina Bandits arc adapting the manga, and one really interesting bit hidden among the visuals is a surprising cameo from Momoshiki Otsutsuki. You can see it in this example shared by @RPWolfStone1 below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike each of the series’ opening themes, the ending theme sequences sometimes stick in visuals or ideas that eventually make their way to the anime series in full. Along with the fun tease of Boruto potentially getting a Sage Mode of his own someday, the final shot of the new sequence sees a bold red display of Momoshiki. What’s most interesting is that this image seems to be taken from the manga directly.

It’s not quite clear what this sudden cameo means, but it does tease that Momoshiki is still hiding around in Boruto somewhere. There’s been an idea introduced in the manga that Momoshiki has attached himself to the Boruto’s Karma in particular, but the anime just might be teasing that it will dig into this idea soon as well. If not, this ending does emphasize that the Otsutsuki Clan’s shadow is still hanging over Boruto to this day.

What do you think of this Momoshiki appearance? Will we see the villain in the anime again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.