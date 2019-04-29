Boruto Spoilers Tease Mirai’s Return

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently announced that its next arc will be an adaptation of the Konoha Shinden light novel, and fans have been especially excited to see this novel animated as it heavily features Kakashi, Guy, and Asuma and Kurenai’s daughter Mirai. Mirai has been shown in the anime in short bursts before, but the new arc will be her biggest feature spot in the series to date. This will officially kick off with Episode 106 of the series, and the synopsis for the episode has now gone live.

As translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, spoilers for Episode 106 tease Mirai’s return to the series as she’s recruited to a new S-Rank mission in which she needs to guard Guy and Kakashi.

According to the translation Episode 106 will be titled, “Steam Ninja Scrolls: An S-Rank Mission!!” and along with the title referencing the title of the light novel, Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls, the synopsis confirms its core plot will be adapted into the anime. It reads as such:

“Asuma and Kurenai’s daughter, Sarutobi Mirai, will appear! Sarutobi Mirai is a cousin to Konohamaru. She’s departing on a mission! Even though the objective is to guard Kakashi and Guy on their way to the hot springs, there’s another motive behind this mission?!?”

The Konoha Shinden arc will begin with this episode, which is currently slated to premiere May 12th. Along with Mirai’s return to the anime, fans will be seeing more of Kakashi and Guy. Fans have been wanting to see more of Mirai ever since she was introduced into the series, and hopefully this arc will be a good display of the character.

Konoha Shinden takes place around the same time as the final chapter of the original Naruto series, and before the Sarada arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, so this arc could serve as the proper introduction for the character that has only been seen or mentioned in passing before.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

