Naruto Teases Important Story Arc Featuring Sasuke

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may currently be drawing ire from fans right now for its filler arcs, but it’s because the series has yet to capitalize on the huge fallout of the Chunin Exam arc and the battle with Momoshiki and Kinshiki of the Otsutsuki Clan. But it seems that the series will be returning to this plot pretty soon by the looks of a recent synopsis for a future episode of the series. That also means that Sasuke will be coming back too.

A new synopsis for Episode 112 of the series (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter), airing June 23rd in Japan, not only teases more Chunin Exam goodness, but that Sasuke has been investigating the mysterious Urashiki this entire time.

Episode 112 of the series is titled “The Chunin Selection Committee” and according to the synopsis, Sasuke will be meeting with Naruto to report on his investigation, “When the Chunin Exam was raided, Urashiki disappeared in the midst of the incident; Sasuke has been investigating Urashiki’s whereabouts; as well as vestiges of the Otsutsuki Clan. He informs Naruto about the intel he’s obtained.”

For those unfamiliar, Urarashiki was a completely original Otsutsuki Clan member invented for the anime. He’s not mentioned in the manga iteration of the series, and was notable for his fishing rod that was able to knock Mitsuki out of his Sage Mode during battle. But with Momoshiki defeated, Urarashiki had not been mentioned at all since the end of the Chunin Exam arc.

But with this synopsis, it at least seems like the anime is preparing for its next big story. If it includes Sasuke in a greater capacity this is sure to be great news for fans considering the effect he and Naruto had on the Chunin Exams arc before. And with Boruto still training under Sasuke, this could bring them closer together as well.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.