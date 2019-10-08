Boruto Gets Emotional with Sweet Sasuke, Sarada Scene

The Naruto franchise will soon be celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a new arc in which Boruto will go back in time and meet the younger version of his father. This has lead to a few episodes in which Boruto has begun exploring other parts of the Hidden Leaf Village’s past, but has also been featuring Sasuke in more intervals. After disappearing from the series for the last few months of the anime, Sasuke has popped back up in the latest arc and it’s beginning to show new sides of him like another recent look at his home life with Sarada.

In a quiet, but heartwarming scene in Episode 127 of the series, Sasuke finds a note from Sarada in which she tells him how much she loves him and wishes he were able to spend more time at home. Punctuated by a rarely seen smile from Sasuke, this scene has quickly become a new favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sasuke keep’s and reads Sarada’s letter with him wherever he goes. He’ll read it at random times especially when he misses being home. That subtle smile he had in the last pic though is wholesome. Just seeing him like this man. It makes me so happy for him. pic.twitter.com/qlkWn7Pdua — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) October 6, 2019

Episode 127 of the series featured a more open Sasuke than has rarely been seen in the series thus far. Not only did Sarada reveal to Boruto that Sasuke had been reading Make-Out Tactics due to a suggestion from Kakashi that it would help him understand her better, she also revealed that their relationship is less awkward than what fans witnessed during the early Sarada arc of the series. This is carried over to when Sasuke finds the note later in the episode.

Sarada hints that Sakura had happily made dinner for Sasuke now that he was home, but he unfortunately arrive too late to eat with them. Then he finds the note she wrote, “Welcome home, Dad! Thanks for all your hard work! I know you’re busy, but are you eating properly? It’s so rare that you’re home…Mom said she wanted us to eat together once in a while. Oh, and Boruto wanted to ask if you could borrow Make-Out Tactics from Kakashi Sensei. So, could you? Love, Sarada.”

After reading the note, Sasuke cracks a small smile to himself and puts the note in his pocket. This is far removed from the much colder way he was treated to his daughter earlier in the series, and it’s great to see Sasuke make strides such as this in their relationship.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.