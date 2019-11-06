Naruto Lives His Worst Fear in Boruto’s Time Travel Arc

The recent time travel arc in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given the young protagonist an opportunity to learn more about his father than ever before. He’s empathized with the plight of the future seventh Hokage, learning more about the difficulties that Naruto had to undergo living in the Hidden Leaf Village. Throughout his life, Naruto had to work harder than most in order to become one of the greatest ninjas that Konoha had ever seen, as well as hide the Nine Tailed Fox demon bouncing around his insides. In the most recent episode, Boruto learned just how terrifying Naruto’s biggest fear could be.

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared the clip wherein Boruto and Naruto were reunited, with the young father learning of his loss of control of the demon fox inside after being kidnapped by the Otsutsuki Clan member, Urashiki, in an attempt to steal the chakra from the orange clad ninja:

After Naruto comes to he notices Boruto now has an injury. Instantly Naruto knew he did it and felt horrible and apologised. All whilst saying that he isn’t strong enough to even bring a friend back the way he is now. Imagine Sasukes thoughts and emotions after hearing this. pic.twitter.com/RtlujkXeUx — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) November 3, 2019

It took quite some time for Naruto to be able to come to an understanding with the Nine Tail Fox that was linked to him since birth. As the franchise progressed, the Seventh Hokage eventually managed to strike a partnership with the giant demon, accessing its power and becoming infinitely stronger without losing his mind in the process. In these early days however, when the fox took control of Naruto’s body, the young ninja would be scared senseless at the potential damage he would cause.

With the time travel arc continuing, it hasn’t just allowed us to see how characters old and new manage to interact with one another, but also learn more about their characters overall in relation to one another.

