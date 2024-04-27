Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 2 Cover Art Revealed

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is gearing up for the release of its next volume in Japan, and to celebrate has shared the first look at the cover art for Volume 2 of the manga! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been working its way through the official sequel series to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and with it revealed how much has changed for the Hidden Leaf Village since Boruto Uzumaki was forced to leave three years prior. Not only has the time skip sequel introduced a host of new villains, but has introduced some major new problems for Boruto and the others to overcome as well.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been getting more intense with the real heart of its major conflict for the sequel with the newest chapters of the series, and with it has started to set Boruto and the others on their paths for the future. One of the characters stuck in the midst of it all is Sarada Uchiha, who has been waiting for Boruto to make his return to the Hidden Leaf Village since he left for training. She's the star of the newest cover art for the manga, and you can check it out below.

If you wanted to check out the sequel manga for yourself, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now available digitally with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service. They tease the manga as such, "With everyone's memories having been altered, Boruto finds himself being hunted by his own village. After escaping with Sasuke, what future awaits Boruto...?"

As for the Boruto franchise as a whole, it's currently in the midst of a hiatus for the anime. Following the final episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released some time ago, it was announced that the anime would be returning in the future but unfortunately has not revealed any concrete details about what shape this next era of the anime will take.

Studio Pierrot's President teased that the Boruto anime could be returning with a seasonal schedule in the future due to the studio's success seen with releases such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. But as for now, you can check out all of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime as it stands now streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu while we wait for more episodes of the series in the future.