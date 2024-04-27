My Hero Academia Drops Tear-Jerking 10th Anniversary Video

My Hero Academia's seventh season is preparing to make landfall next month, but the arrival of Star And Stripe and the continued fight against the League of Villains isn't the only thing of note for the shonen franchise. It has been ten years since Deku and his fellow students of Class 1-A arrived in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, and the series released a heart-warming live-action video based on Kohei Horikoshi's creation. Whenever the series ends, its legacy in the anime world is sure to continue.

Izuku Midoriya's story might have thrown several challenges his way, but the young hero has the makings of the next big Symbol of Peace. While All Might was always entering into battles with a smile, recent events haven't given Deku much of an opportunity to show off his pearly whites. Thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, Deku donned a darker costume in an effort to hold Hero Society together and would often be mistaken for a villain. Season seven's premiere will arrive on May 4th, and rest assured, Deku will be front and center in the final arc of the franchise.

My Hero Academia: Celebrating Ten Years of Super Heroes

My Hero Academia, to celebrate a decade of UA Academy, released a touching new live-action video titled "Succession". Much like All Might handed One For All to Deku, the new anniversary video features two brothers who have a similar relationship to the anime heroes. In the past, shonen franchises like Dragon Ball and One Piece have released similar live-action videos, showing the anime world's influence on our world.

2024 will be one of the biggest years for My Hero Academia to date. As mentioned earlier the seventh season will arrive next month, but this summer will also see the release of the fourth movie of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next, which will feature the young heroes taking on a sinister reflection of one their world's greatest heroes, "Dark Might". While creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't confirmed how many more chapters the manga has left in the tank, recent chapters are setting the stage for the franchise's grand finale.

How will you celebrate My Hero Academia's tenth anniversary? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Class 1-A.