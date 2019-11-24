Boruto Reveals Sasuke and Jiraiya’s First Tag-Team Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ major time travel arc will soon be coming to an end, and it seems like it’s going to be explosive on the way out as Urashiki has made his official move in the attempt to take the young Naruto’s Nine-Tails chakra. One of the major highlights of this 20th Anniversary celebration has been the return of fan-favorite Jiraiya, and the series has seen just how he interacts with the older version of Sasuke. But as Urashiki’s threat finally comes to pass, the latest episode of the series sees them jump into action together.

Episode 133 of the series sees Sasuke and Jiraiya form a makeshift tag-team against Urashiki, but unfortunately, even their combined abilities aren’t enough to do any significant damage to the increasingly stronger Urashiki.

Episode 133 sees the two of them try and formulate a plan to take down Urashiki early in the episode as Sasuke relays to Jiraiya that Urashiki has more powers and abilities than he lets on. And while Jiraiya’s sealing jutsu was enough to hold back Urashiki the first time, Jiraiya doesn’t think it will help again. Especially because even Naruto’s Nine-Tails chakra is vulnerable when he lets himself be overcome by its power.

The two of them get a chance to enact their plan later when Urashiki attacks Naruto and Boruto, but unfortunately they are both unprepared and under powered. Sasuke has yet to recover from having his chakra taken from Urashiki — which allows Urashiki to use Sasuke’s Chidori against him at one point — and Jiraiya has never seen the Rinnegan in action.

In fact, Jiraiya makes a crucial error when he tries an assault on Urashiki that’s quickly countered. When Urashiki surprises with his advanced form of Rinnegan, Jiraiya is dealt a heavy wound and now they are left wondering what they can do next. It’s going to take everyone banding together, especially with how underpowered they are in comparison to Urashiki’s current level.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.