‘Boruto’ Preview Teases A Massive Naruto Team-Up

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been glued to their screens ever since it began the Chunin Exams arc, and now they are even more hooked as the series heads into the famous battle first seen in Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

The preview for Episode 64 teases a major team-up between Boruto and his dad Naruto as the Sasuke and the Kage begin their major counterattack on the Otsutsuki Clan.

Episode 64 is titled “Rescuing Naruto!” and the synopsis for it (via Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump) reads as such:

“In order to save Naruto, who’s been kidnapped by Momoshiki and his comrades…Boruto, Sasuke, and the Five Kage head together to another world! While Sasuke and the Five Kage are wound in a fierce battle against Momoshiki and Kinshiki, Boruto and Naruto reunite. Even though this parent and child have only been disagreeing with one another, the time has finally come for them to reconcile!”

Fans have wanted to see Boruto and his father work together in some capacity ever since the series began, but it was almost as if the team-up would not have seemed well earned had Boruto not just experience all of this growth he has over the last 60 or so episodes of the series.

Boruto and Naruto’s team-up is one of the most climactic moments in the original movie the series is pulling from, and with how much the anime has done to develop their relationship that moment will seem even bigger than ever.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.