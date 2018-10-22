‘Naruto’ Teaser Re-evaluates ‘Boruto’s Strength

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a new phase of the Mitsuki focused arc as Boruto, Sarada and Shikadai head to the Land of Earth, and it seems that the series will be taking another look at how strong Boruto is.

It was once stated in the series that Boruto had about the same level of skill as a Chunin, and it might just be re-evaluated as he faces an opponent of Jounin level strength.

As translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, Episode 79 of the series is titled “A Reunion With Mitsuki…!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Shaking off a formidable foe, Boruto catches up with Mitsuki! Boruto battles against Kakuyou, who has the strength to even defeat jounin. It was a close battle, but they shake off their enemy. Finally, they manage a reunion with Mitsuki!?”

The most interesting part of this tease is that Boruto battles against Kakuyou, who has Jounin level strength and that their battle is “close.” Boruto’s fought a god level being before, and he even successfully contracted a powerful summon recently, so it’s no wonder that he’s seemingly gotten stronger overall as a result but to see that he now has the strength of a Jounin is surprising.

But what the synopsis doesn’t account for is Sarada and Shikadai. Unless the two of them are focusing on the strange clay being with Kakuyou and leave Boruto to fight solo, or they all work together to defeat him. If that’s the case, then perhaps his strength is at the same level. But fans will see for themselves soon enough when the episode premieres.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.