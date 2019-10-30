Boruto Fans Are Hyped For Jiraiya and Sasuke’s Alliance

The time travel arc has allowed viewers to re-experience the early episodes of the Naruto franchise, re-visiting the Hidden Leaf Village during a time where physical and emotional conflicts were plaguing the village. While we have had the chance to see some of our favorite characters in their younger forms, it looks as if we are going to see a new alliance formed between the older Sasuke and Naruto’s most meaningful mentor with Jiraiya. Shockingly, Sasuke and Jiraiya had barely interacted, if at all, throughout the franchise, so this recent storyline is going to give us the chance to see just how their characters bounce off one another.

Fans are now letting their thoughts known about the fact that the last remaining member of the Uchiha Clan will be meeting up with Naruto’s own “Pervy Sage”, promising to give us a ninja partnership the likes of which we’ve never seen before!

Who Would Have Ever Imagined?

Adult Sasuke and Jiraiya standing side by side! WHO WOULD HAVE EVER IMAGINED! pic.twitter.com/GXSxgoRSeK — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) October 27, 2019

Hey, Look At Us!

Bodied By The One Armed Man

Jiraiya dont even know he could get bodied any moment by a one arm stage performer — Sasuke-kun 🍁 (@BnsRonte) October 27, 2019

Once In A Lifetime

Once in life time. Thankyou Boruto team for this. — Anjal Bhattarai (@anjalbhattara13) October 27, 2019

Sasuke Would “Clap” Jiraiya

if jiraya and adult sasuke fight sasuke would clap jiraya in 5 minutes ?just asking — ARIFFIN (@SPEED_ARIFFIN) October 27, 2019

I Love Them So Much

I love them so much — DifferentNano (@uchihafamille) October 27, 2019

Jiraiya Knew

Jiraiya knew this whole time he’s Sasuke from the future and will keep it a secret…… https://t.co/6mI617d4HN — ara (@ae_suan) October 29, 2019

A Man Of Mystery