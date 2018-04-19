Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Promo Brings Back Gaara, Killer B, And The Bijuu

It may have taken some time, but Boruto is finally working through its ‘Chunin Exams’ arc. The long-awaited story promises to stretch across a fair few episodes, and it seems the show will expand on the arc even more next week. After all, the preview for Boruto’s upcoming episode has gone live, and it confirms the return of some intriguing characters.

Oh, and Tailed Beasts too. You can’t just overlook the Bijuu when they are right in front of you!

Earlier today, Boruto shared its most recent episode, and the update followed its hero as he challenged Sasuke Uchiha. In a fit of rage, Boruto asked the older man to teach him so he could surpass Naruto since the Seventh Hokage made the boy’s sister cry. The pair got down to training, and the new episode ended with Sasuke accepting Boruto has his pupil. However, it was what came after that got everyone buzzing.

As you can see above, Boruto‘s preview for next week gives a glimpse at Gaara and B. The two men should be familiar to most everyone given their importance in Naruto, and they are not shown by themselves. No, it looks like the Bijuu are going to show up with the ninjas as well.

When Gaara is shown, the Sand Village leader appears to be within his mind-scape as he talks to his former Bijuu, Shukaku. As for Killer B, the rap-loving ninja is show in the preview looking a little bit older, but he can still get serious when need be. It looks like the Otsutsuki villains go hunting the Jinchuriki just like Kaguya did, and fans can only guess how that explosive encounter will go.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you curious to see how Gaara and B are doing?