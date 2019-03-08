‘Boruto’ Shares Naruto’s Most Dangerous Rescue Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga has been focused on Kawaki’s ties to the mysterious group Kara, and has pulled Naruto into a fierce battle with the technologically modified Inner, Delta.

The latest chapter of the series kicked this battle into full gear, and when Delta attacks both Boruto and Himawari, Kawaki jumps into gear and shields them from one of her major attacks in a pretty dangerous sequence of events.

In Chapter 32 of the manga, Naruto and Delta’s battle reaches a fever pitch as she reveals more of what her modified body can do. After seeing Naruto take many of her attacks, Boruto begins to worry that his dad needs help in the fight. Kawaki tries to warn him against it as a seasoned fighter would have realized that Naruto has the upper hand and is commanding the pace, but Boruto does not believe this at all.

He then tries to help by launching one of his disappearing Rasengan jutsus at Delta, but she’s able to scan for it and absorbs it into her jutsu-absorbing eyes. This gives Delta an opening, and she knocks Boruto down and grabs Himawari. Throwing her into the sky, Delta fires her Superman-esque heat vision and Naruto tries to reach Himawari before it hits.

When the smoke clears, however, it’s revealed that Kawaki has jumped over as well to shield both Naruto and Himawari. Kawaki says that if the Hokage went down they would all be in trouble, and that he and Boruto are even for Kawaki’s breaking the vase in their fight a few chapters prior. This shows a sense of growth that has been hinted over the last few chapters of Kawaki living with the Hokage and his family, and the latest chapter brings this smaller arc full circle.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

